A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday.

Police say Dassise LaBamba, 34, stabbed a man in a neighborhood near 36th Street and Thomas at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The victim, identified only as a 36-year-old man, died from his injuries at the hospital.

LaBamba was arrested at the scene. He faces a homicide charge.

