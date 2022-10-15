Expand / Collapse search
Buckeye man criticized for having dogs off-leash at park, points gun at bystanders: police

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man accused of pointing gun at people in Buckeye park

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A man is in custody after he reportedly pointed a gun at people at a Buckeye park on Friday.

The incident started at Sundance Park after the suspect, Terry Wellington, was confronted by park staff about having three dogs without leashes.

When the 23-year-old left, court documents say he pointed a gun at two witnesses through his van window before driving away.

"The victims believed the white male driver was mad because he may have thought the victims told park staff about the dogs not being on leashes," officials said.

Authorities later found Wellington's van and arrested him during a traffic stop. A gun was reportedly found in the vehicle.

Police say he admitted to being at the park with the dogs and told police he got a dirty look from one of the victims, but did not say he pointed a gun at them.

He faces aggravated assault charges.

