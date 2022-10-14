Expand / Collapse search
Student arrested, accused of having loaded gun at Mountain Pointe High School

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

AHWATUKEE, Ariz. - Police say a student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his possession at Mountain Pointe High School.

Phoenix Police say the incident happened on Oct. 13 after a search by administrators led to the discovery of the gun.

"The on-duty School Recourse Officer responded and completed a weapons investigation which led to the arrest of the juvenile student," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

No threats were reported to police or school officials in connection with the incident.

No further details were released by police.

