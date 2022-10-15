Expand / Collapse search
Ammonia leak at Reddy Ice facility in south Phoenix causes evacuations

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix fire crews and other local agencies are working to secure an ammonia leak coming from an ice manufacturing facility.

Residents near the Reddy Ice facility near 40th Street and Roeser have been evacuated while crews try to secure the leak.

"Crews…are making progress receiving lower readings on their meters," Phoenix Fire said in a statement. "The responsible party has been notified and people should expect some traffic restrictions in the area for the next few hours."

