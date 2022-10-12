One month later, driver in deadly Mesa hit-and-run still on the loose

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police in Mesa are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 66-year-old man dead. (Mesa Police Department)

Mesa investigators are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian nearly a month ago.

Police say 66-year-old Gilbert Hill was crossing the street midblock near Horne and Broadway Road at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 when he was struck.

The vehicle, described as a possible Toyota Camry between the years 2002-2011, reportedly didn't stop, leaving Hill to die.

The car may be gray or light blue with light rims. The vehicle might also have damage to the front grill, the middle to passenger side of the hood, and the windshield.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

