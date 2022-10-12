Man arrested, accused of robbing Wells Fargo in Casa Grande

Police say a man who robbed a bank was arrested following a foot pursuit in Casa Grande.

According to police, officers responded on Oct. 11 to a Wells Fargo bank near Florence Boulevard and Colorado Street after a suspect allegedly walked into the bank wearing a mask and gloves, pulled out a gun, and gave a bank teller a note demanding money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing into a nearby neighborhood.

Police say officers responding to the scene saw the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Nelson, running in an alley just north of the bank.

Christopher Nelson

Officers, along with K-9 RIK, chased after the suspect, who was found hiding under a covered ATV in the driveway of a home.

"Nelson was found to be in possession of evidence linking him to the robbery," Casa Grande Police wrote on Facebook. "The handgun, which was determined to be a bb gun, was also located in the area."

Nelson was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of armed robbery.