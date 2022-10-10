Two-car crash in Avondale shuts down eastbound lanes of I-10 for an investigation

article

The Arizona Department of Transportation shut down a portion of eastbound I-10 near Avondale Boulevard following a 2-car crash Monday night around 9:30 p.m.

"Preliminary info indicates one vehicle traveled over the guardrail and rolled. Both vehicles are off on the right shoulder," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Oct. 10.

A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and their condition isn't known.

There's no word on what may have caused the crash.