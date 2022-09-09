Monsoon returns to Phoenix metro area; Tropical Storm Kay veers away from Mexico-California border

Live updates

5:31 p.m.

5:14 p.m.

The monsoon made a return to the Valley on Friday and a dust storm moved in during the 4 p.m. hour. Our South Mountain camera looking southeast captured the wall of dust as it moved through.

We've already seen some damage from the storm. In Casa Grande, some trees were uprooted. The storm is packing a punch with rain and strong blowing winds.

The rain is moving into Arizona as Tropical Storm Kay advances north, just short of the U.S. border, while dumping rain on parts of northwestern Mexico and Southern California.

The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico's Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday afternoon, but it quickly weakened into a tropical storm after moving back out over open water.

By midafternoon Friday, it had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was becoming less organized, with forecasters predicting it would diminish to a remnant low overnight.

5:06 p.m.

5:02 p.m.

4:52 p.m.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

