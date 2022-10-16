Party shooting in northern Arizona ends with 2 dead, 1 injured

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting at a party in Rimrock left two people dead and another wounded.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls about a shooting near the 4000 block of Top O The Morning Drive at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 15.

When deputies arrived, they found that three people had been shot at a large party.

Two of them did not survive their injuries, and a third person only suffered minor wounds.

"YCSO Detectives have been working through the night conducting interviews and are confident that all subjects involved in the shooting have been identified and located," officials said.

The shooting is still under investigation.