Man accused of shooting 2 Phoenix cops, killing 1, appears in court
PHOENIX - A judge upheld a cash bond of $2 million for Saul Bal, the convicted criminal accused of shooting two Phoenix Police officers and killing five-year veteran Zane Coolidge while Bal was out on parole.
Bal has been charged with first degree murder, along with multiple other charges.
Attorneys stated at Bal's initial court appearance that he is an extreme danger to the community.
They reiterated that sentiment at his appearance on Saturday while they added the charge of murder to his case.
The shooting happened near 15th Street and McDowell Road. According to Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan, the two officers responded to a report of someone breaking into a car.
When they arrived, the suspect ran and jumped a fence. That's when the chief says his officers ran after the suspect, but were quickly met with gunfire.