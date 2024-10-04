Man accused of shooting Phoenix Police officers, killing 1, appears in court

The Brief Accused killer of Phoenix Police officer Zane Coolidge appeared in court. Saul Bal, 41, is also accused of shooting officer Matthew Haney during the incident.



The suspect accused of shooting and killing Phoenix Police officer Zane Coolidge and injuring another made a court appearance in court on Friday, Oct. 4.

Saul Bal, 41, is accused of shooting two officers, killing Coolidge and shooting another, Matthew Haney.

The incident happened on Sept. 3 near 15th Street and McDowell Road.

A massive police response was sent to the crime scene and many roads were shut down during the investigation.

A judge set Bal's initial pretrial conference for Nov. 20 and his trial is scheduled to begin on May 29, 2025.

He is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, burglary and misconduct involving weapons.