Man accused of shooting Phoenix Police officers, killing 1, appears in court

Published  October 4, 2024 5:43pm MST
A man who is accused of killing Phoenix Police officer Zane Coolidge and injuring Officer Matthew Haney during a shooting has appeared in court for the first time. Saul Bal, 41, has been indicted on five felonies, including murder, assault, and burglary. He pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set for May 2025.

PHOENIX - The suspect accused of shooting and killing Phoenix Police officer Zane Coolidge and injuring another made a court appearance in court on Friday, Oct. 4.

Saul Bal, 41, is accused of shooting two officers, killing Coolidge and shooting another, Matthew Haney.

The incident happened on Sept. 3 near 15th Street and McDowell Road. 

A massive police response was sent to the crime scene and many roads were shut down during the investigation.

A judge set Bal's initial pretrial conference for Nov. 20 and his trial is scheduled to begin on May 29, 2025.

He is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, burglary and misconduct involving weapons. 