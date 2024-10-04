Man accused of shooting Phoenix Police officers, killing 1, appears in court
PHOENIX - The suspect accused of shooting and killing Phoenix Police officer Zane Coolidge and injuring another made a court appearance in court on Friday, Oct. 4.
Saul Bal, 41, is accused of shooting two officers, killing Coolidge and shooting another, Matthew Haney.
The incident happened on Sept. 3 near 15th Street and McDowell Road.
A massive police response was sent to the crime scene and many roads were shut down during the investigation.
A judge set Bal's initial pretrial conference for Nov. 20 and his trial is scheduled to begin on May 29, 2025.
He is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, burglary and misconduct involving weapons.