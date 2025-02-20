Man arrested following drug bust at Southern Arizona port of entry: CBP

article

The Brief A 46-year-old Mexican citizen was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations following a drug bust. The drug bust happened at the Naco Port of Entry, along Arizona's border with Mexico in Cochise County.



What we know:

The incident, according to a statement from CBP, happened at around 10:19 a.m. on Feb. 20, when the man, who is a Mexican citizen, was trying to enter the country at the Naco Port of Entry.

Officials say the man, who was driving a pickup truck at the time, was referred to secondary inspection, during which a hidden compartment with 26 packages inside was found.

(Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

What they're saying:

"CBP officers extracted the packages which contained approximately 159 pounds of methamphetamine," officials wrote. "The seized narcotics had a combined estimated street value of $167,067."

Investigators say the drugs, along with the truck, were seized.

What we don't know:

Officials with CBP did not release the man's identity.

Area where the incident happened