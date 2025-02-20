Man arrested following drug bust at Southern Arizona port of entry: CBP
PHOENIX - Officials with Customs and Border Protection say a 46-year-old man was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations following a drug bust that happened at a port of entry in Arizona.
What we know:
The incident, according to a statement from CBP, happened at around 10:19 a.m. on Feb. 20, when the man, who is a Mexican citizen, was trying to enter the country at the Naco Port of Entry.
Officials say the man, who was driving a pickup truck at the time, was referred to secondary inspection, during which a hidden compartment with 26 packages inside was found.
(Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
What they're saying:
"CBP officers extracted the packages which contained approximately 159 pounds of methamphetamine," officials wrote. "The seized narcotics had a combined estimated street value of $167,067."
Investigators say the drugs, along with the truck, were seized.
What we don't know:
Officials with CBP did not release the man's identity.