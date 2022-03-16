Man arrested for 2 cold-case sexual assaults in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they have arrested a man in connection to two cold-case sexual assaults.
According to police, 32-year-old Zackarias Mudasir was arrested for the sexual assault of a 19 year old in 2016 and a 13 year old in 2017.
"PHXPDAdultCrimesColdCaseUnit detectives used DNA to link him to the assaults and obtained a warrant for his arrest," the department tweeted on March 16.
Police said the new cold case unit started last December and has made 11 cold-case arrests.
Mudasir was also arrested in 2019 after he was found trespassing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
