Man arrested for 2 cold-case sexual assaults in Phoenix

Phoenix Police say they have arrested a man in connection to two cold-case sexual assaults.

According to police, 32-year-old Zackarias Mudasir was arrested for the sexual assault of a 19 year old in 2016 and a 13 year old in 2017.

"PHXPDAdultCrimesColdCaseUnit detectives used DNA to link him to the assaults and obtained a warrant for his arrest," the department tweeted on March 16.

Police said the new cold case unit started last December and has made 11 cold-case arrests.

Mudasir was also arrested in 2019 after he was found trespassing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

