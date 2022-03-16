Expand / Collapse search

Student in custody after bringing gun to Verrado High School: police

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 10:04AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Gun recovered at Verrado High School in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say no one was hurt after officers responded to reports of an armed student at Verrado High School on March 16.

According to Buckeye Police, the student was located and the gun has been recovered.

"There is no threat to the school or community," the department tweeted.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP