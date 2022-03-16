Student in custody after bringing gun to Verrado High School: police
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say no one was hurt after officers responded to reports of an armed student at Verrado High School on March 16.
According to Buckeye Police, the student was located and the gun has been recovered.
"There is no threat to the school or community," the department tweeted.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
