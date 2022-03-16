Glendale businesses evacuated, streets shut down due to major gas leak

Fire crews are working to control a major gas leak near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird early Wednesday morning.

Glendale fire officials say all businesses in the area have been evacuated, and traffic has been shut down to secure the leak.

"Both Southwest Gas and Hazmat teams are coming up with a plan to secure leak," fire officials said.

The roadways are also closed from 55th Avenue to 63rd Avenue and from Eugie to Acoma Drive.

No injuries have been reported.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:





Advertisement





