Expand / Collapse search

Suspects threw Molotov cocktails onto roof of Phoenix restaurant, police say

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 9:08AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

RAW VIDEO: Suspects throw Molotov cocktails on roof of Phoenix restaurant

Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails onto the roof of a restaurant in east Phoenix.

PHOENIX - Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who were caught on video throwing Molotov cocktails onto the roof of a restaurant in east Phoenix.

According to police, the incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Bread + Honey House restaurant, located near 48th Street and Van Buren.

Surveillance video shows the suspects throwing glass bottles filled with gasoline, commonly known as Molotov cocktails, onto the roof of the restaurant.

No one was injured, but the fires caused thousands of dollars in damage to the restaurant.

2022-3685 Photo Suspects

Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who were caught on video throwing Molotov cocktails onto the roof of a restaurant in east Phoenix.

The first suspect is described as a short man who was wearing a face covering, shorts, a dark jacket, and shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is a man who is 5'10" to 6'0''. He was wearing dark sweatpants, a dark jacket with stripes down the sleeves, gray sip-on shoes, and dark gloves.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.