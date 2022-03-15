Suspects threw Molotov cocktails onto roof of Phoenix restaurant, police say

Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who were caught on video throwing Molotov cocktails onto the roof of a restaurant in east Phoenix.

According to police, the incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Bread + Honey House restaurant, located near 48th Street and Van Buren.

Surveillance video shows the suspects throwing glass bottles filled with gasoline, commonly known as Molotov cocktails, onto the roof of the restaurant.

No one was injured, but the fires caused thousands of dollars in damage to the restaurant.

The first suspect is described as a short man who was wearing a face covering, shorts, a dark jacket, and shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is a man who is 5'10" to 6'0''. He was wearing dark sweatpants, a dark jacket with stripes down the sleeves, gray sip-on shoes, and dark gloves.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

