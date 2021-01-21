Man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Phoenix

article

Police say a suspect was arrested after a man was fatally stabbed near 35th Avenue and Camelback on Jan. 20.

Phoenix officers say they responded to a stabbing call in the area at around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night and found a man with a stab wound in his abdomen.

A man was stabbed near 35th Avenue and Camelback.

The victim, who was not identified, died at the hospital. Investigators say the victim and suspect knew each other.

On Jan. 22, police said 30-year-old Jason Hernandez turned himself in and was booked into jail.

