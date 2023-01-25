Man arrested in connection to multiple sexual assaults: MCSO

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a man accused of multiple sexual assaults has been arrested.

MCSO says its detectives were interviewing a woman for an unrelated crime in July of last year when she claimed a man named Jessie Rodriguez had sexually assaulted someone in 2020, but it was never reported. When detectives interviewed the alleged victim, they provided additional information about the suspect, which helped them identify him as Jess Rodriguez.

"Investigators successfully identified the involved male as Jess Rodriguez, which was soon followed by the discovery of his involvement or connection to other sexual assault or sex crime allegations," MCSO said.

Other incidents that Rodriguez is allegedly connected to include the sexual assault of a 15 year old in 2019, and a 19 year old who said she was assaulted by Rodriguez after her friend met him on social media.

Rodriguez, 30, is also accused of abusing a girl under the age of 12.

On Jan. 21, Rodriguez was arrested after he was put under surveillance. He was booked into jail. He is accused of sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, and molestation of a child.

If you have any information on Rodriguez, you're asked to call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS.