Man arrested in connection to robbery at Desert Sky Mall

Police say one man has been arrested after two suspects used a metal rod to break a glass case during a robbery at the Mercado de Los Cielos jewelry store inside Desert Sky Mall.

"Pretty much what I've seen was bystanders running past and everyone was just panicking [and] everyone [was] picking up their kids from the little carousel," one witness said.

Police say 31-year-old Edward Ahumada was arrested in connection to a robbery at Desert Sky Mall.

Phoenix police say the suspects got away in a dark-colored vehicle, but later in the day the vehicle was found near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road and 31-year-old Edward Ahumada was arrested and booked into jail.

"The main message we want to get out to the public is that there was no shooting," said Sgt. Maggie Cox.

Workers feared the worst when they were forced to evacuate.

"Everybody just started running out of the store and I just made sure everybody was getting evacuated outside," another witness said.

A little shaken up, workers say many stepped up to make sure everyone was safe.

"I made sure that everyone was safe," a mall employee said. "I got on the walkie talkies and talked to all the managers [to] make sure that they knew what was going on. I noticed that the mall gate was still open, so I had to make sure to come back and close it."

The main part of the mall was then reopened for business. The robbery remains under investigation.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.