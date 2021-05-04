Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested in deadly 2011 stabbing of teenager in Tolleson

By FOX 10 Staff
Freddy Martinez, 32, faces several charges including first-degree murder.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police have made an arrest in a deadly stabbing in Tolleson that left a 19-year-old teenager dead nearly ten years ago.

32-year-old Freddy Martinez is facing several charges, including first-degree murder and kidnapping.

According to court documents, the stabbing happened in May 2011 when three teens were walking in an area near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

A group of men reportedly surrounded them, stabbing and beating 19-year-old John Williams-Ryan. He later died from his injuries.

A DNA search last year led police to Martinez. He was detained on May 3 and later admitted to assaulting the teen.

