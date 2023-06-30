Man arrested in deadly Glendale hit-and-run collision

Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Glendale that left a man dead.

According to police, officers responded to 43rd and Olive Avenues just after 9 p.m. on June 29 and found a 66-year-old man who had been hit by a car. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

Witnesses told police they followed the alleged hit-and-run vehicle, a white Chevrolet Malibu, got its license plate, and saw the driver get out of the vehicle, where he viewed damage to his car.

Investigators were able to locate the vehicle at a business. The driver, 54-year-old Christopher Allan, was arrested. Police say cocaine was also found in Allan's pocket.

Christopher Allan

Allan was booked into jail. He is accused of leaving the scene of a deadly accident and drug charges.

Area where the hit-and-run crash happened: