Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured 5

By Brent Corrado
PHOENIX - A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix that sent five people to the hospital.

Phoenix Police say 30-year-old Benjamin Felipe Liano collided with a car on the frontage road of Interstate 17 near Indian School Road just before 10:30 p.m. on May 19.

Three young girls suffered serious injuries in the crash and were hospitalized. They are currently in stable condition.

Liano allegedly ran from the scene after the crash but was found by officers and arrested.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Liano was booked into jail and is accused of DUI and aggravated assault.

Benjamin Liano

Area where the crash happened: