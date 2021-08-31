Expand / Collapse search
Man attacked by alligator in Louisiana floodwaters after Hurricane Ida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Pets and Animals
A 71-year old man was reportedly killed by an alligator in Louisiana floodwaters following Hurricane Ida.

SLIDELL, La. - A 71-year old man was reportedly killed by an alligator in Louisiana floodwaters following Hurricane Ida.

That's according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the victim's wife was inside their home when she heard a commotion and went outside to discover a gator attacking her husband. Deputies say she pulled him out of the water and went to find help, but when she returned, her husband was missing.

According to FOX News, the man's arm was bitten off in the attack.

Deputies conducted a search but were unable to find him. 

St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 Chief Jason Gaubert said the alligator was likely near the home because of floodwaters in the area, WDSU-TV reported. 

Ida battered the Louisiana coast over the weekend, causing massive power outages and at least two confirmed deaths.

By Monday night, the storm weakened to a tropical depression.

