Man attacked by swarm of bees in Paradise Valley, in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after being attacked by bees in a gated community in Paradise Valley.

The attack happened Friday morning in an area near 56th Street and Shea Boulevard, fire officials said.

Both Scottsdale and Phoenix first responders came and found that a man in his 40s was being actively stung by a swarm of bees.

"Crews quickly ran to the man’s side, fighting off the bees themselves with fire-stream foam," said Capt. Scott Douglas with Phoenix Fire.

A worker from Arizona Professional Pest Control was on the scene removing the hive.

According to the worker, the beehive was located underneath a water valve cover in the front yard of the home. It is estimated that there could have been 50,000-60,000 bees in the hive.

The man was hospitalized. No firefighters were hurt.

