Man in critical condition following Phoenix bus crash: FD

Phoenix Fire officials say a man is in critical condition following a crash involving a city bus.

The crash happened in the area of 22nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to a brief statement from fire officials, the bus crashed into a small structure.

"Crews extricated the patient and provided advanced life-support treatment," read a portion of the statement.

In a statement to FOX 10, officials with Phoenix Public Transit said the person injured was a guard inside a guard shack. Officials said the guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials say Phoenix Police will conduct an investigation into the crash.

Where the crash happened