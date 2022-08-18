Man charged with killing father and stepmother in San Francisco home speaks from jail

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 5:27 AM MST until SAT 8:30 AM MST, Pinal County
9
Flood Warning
until SAT 9:45 AM MST, La Paz County
Flood Warning
from SAT 3:06 AM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SAT 6:43 AM MST until SAT 9:45 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 4:51 AM MST until SAT 6:45 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 6:41 AM MST until SAT 9:45 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Pima County

Man charged with killing father and stepmother in San Francisco home speaks from jail

By Amber Lee
Published 
Updated August 19, 2022 9:04PM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Man charged with killing father and stepmother in San Francisco home speaks from jail

A 23-year-old man charged with killing his father and stepmother over the weekend as they slept in their San Francisco Bayview home, tells KTVU in an exclusive what led up to the deadly shootings and why he did it.

SAN FRANCISCO - A 23-year-old man charged with killing his father and stepmother over the weekend as they slept in their San Francisco Bayview home, tells KTVU in an exclusive interview what led up to the deadly shootings and why he did it. 

We previously heard from his stepmother's family, but on Thursday, Irvin Hernandez Flores, granted KTVU an interview from San Francisco County Jail where he is being held. 

IMG_2314.jpg

Irvin Hernandez Flores grants KTVU an exclusive interview from San Francisco County Jail. 

He was soft-spoken at times and emotional. He said he only remembers some details about what happened. 

Flores said he had drank heavily before he drove to his father and stepmother's home in the Bayview District early Saturday morning armed with a gun but that he did not have any intention of killing them. 

When asked why he had a gun on him, he answered, "I don't remember much, but that gun was legally mine."

Flores said he went to Jose Hernandez and Yessenia Soto Hernandez's bedroom while they were sleeping. He said his father woke up, charged at him in the dark and Flores said he fired his gun. 

"Once I emptied the clip I turned on the lights and I see him on the floor. I see his suffering and then I stopped his suffering."

"You shot him some more?" he was asked. "Yes, ma'am," Flores responded. 

When asked why he shot his stepmother, Flores said she was in the crossfire. "I didn't have any intentions to deal with her," he said.

After the shooting, Flores live streamed the crime scene in a profanity laced rant. He said he doesn't remember much about what he said. He did indicate it may have been a way of saying good bye to his family, indicating that he may not be seeing them for a long time. 

Flores said he fired a total of 20 rounds and that his 11-year-old half sister witnessed what happened.

"She wasn't crying. She was shocked. She needed my help to get in contact with emergency," Flores said. He said he helped his sister call 911.

He said heavy drinking and anger at his father over recent revelations by a relative accusing his father of sexual abuse in the past led to the deadly shootings. 

He said he's sorry for the hurt he has caused his family.

"I want to apologize. I didn't entirely want to do this. Our heavenly father knows I didn't do this with the intent to kill my father --especially my sister's mom who had nothing to do with this." 

Flores said he was honorably discharged from the Marines after four and a half years of service. 

He said he was in the process of fulfilling his dream of joining the San Francisco Police Department to become a SWAT member as a sniper. 

"All my life I wanted to do good for my family, but my father-he killed my dreams," said Flores. 

Flores is being held at San Francisco County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. Flores said he plans to plead not guilty to premeditated murder.

WATCH: Extended exclusive interview footage

Extended interview: Man charged with killing father and stepmother in San Francisco home speaks from jail

A 23-year-old man charged with killing his father and stepmother last weekend as they slept in their San Francisco Bayview home, tells KTVU in an exclusive interview what led up to the deadly shootings and why he did it. In this extended interview he elaborates on his state of mind and says he was intoxicated.