Man charged with murdering Chesterfield Twp woman, tried to stage traffic crash police say

A Macomb County man has been charged with the death of a woman in Chesterfield Township two days after police said he tried to stage her death as a car crash in a residential neighborhood.

John Galvan, 42, is charged with reckless driving causing death, manslaughter, failure to stop at the scene of Dana accident, and operation a vehicle with a suspended license.

Galvan was arraigned on Tuesday for the woman's death and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

According to state records, Galvan is a sex offender after being convicted in September 2004 with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13. Galvan's listed address on the sex offender registry was in Madison Heights, more than 30 minutes away from where the woman was murdered. The prosecutor's office stated that Galvan lived in Chesterfield Township, however.

It's unclear how Galvan and the victim knew each other.

The call to the neighborhood came in as a pedestrian accident near Hiddenbrook and Burgess in Chesterfield Township. The woman was found with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.

But police on Sunday said the evidence at the scene didn't support the claim of an accident and believe the accident scene was staged.

"Evidence at the scene and witness statements were not consistent with a traffic crash," the Chesterfield Twp Police Department said in a press release.

In a Ring doorbell video obtained by FOX 2, a car can be seen driving down the residential street, come to a stop, and then the car's flashers turn on after a short time. About 7 minutes later, the first police car arrives on the scene.

A second person was arrested the same day Galvan was arrested but that person has been released with no charges filed against them.

