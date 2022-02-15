Man charged with murdering Chesterfield Twp woman, tried to stage traffic crash police say

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
8
Dust Storm Warning
from TUE 2:08 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Northwest Pinal County, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Man charged with murdering Chesterfield Twp woman, tried to stage traffic crash police say

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

CHESTERFIELD TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County man has been charged with the death of a woman in Chesterfield Township two days after police said he tried to stage her death as a car crash in a residential neighborhood.

John Galvan, 42, is charged with reckless driving causing death, manslaughter, failure to stop at the scene of Dana accident, and operation a vehicle with a suspended license.

Galvan was arraigned on Tuesday for the woman's death and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. 

According to state records, Galvan is a sex offender after being convicted in September 2004 with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13. Galvan's listed address on the sex offender registry was in Madison Heights, more than 30 minutes away from where the woman was murdered. The prosecutor's office stated that Galvan lived in Chesterfield Township, however.

It's unclear how Galvan and the victim knew each other. 

The call to the neighborhood came in as a pedestrian accident near Hiddenbrook and Burgess in Chesterfield Township. The woman was found with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.

But police on Sunday said the evidence at the scene didn't support the claim of an accident and believe the accident scene was staged.

"Evidence at the scene and witness statements were not consistent with a traffic crash," the Chesterfield Twp Police Department said in a press release.

In a Ring doorbell video obtained by FOX 2, a car can be seen driving down the residential street, come to a stop, and then the car's flashers turn on after a short time. About 7 minutes later, the first police car arrives on the scene.

A second person was arrested the same day Galvan was arrested but that person has been released with no charges filed against them.

af23add2-BODY DUMPED SASS ROAD

John Galvan, 42, has been charged with the death of a Chesterfield Township woman on Sunday, Feb. 13.