Man charged with trying to kill 80-year-old man in Lancaster grocery store bathroom

Arraignment is scheduled Thursday for an ex-con charged with attempted murder and other counts for allegedly severely beating an 80-year-old man in a grocery store restroom.

Damaris Wade -- also known as "Papa Cill" -- was charged Wednesday with one felony count each of attempted murder, elder abuse with infliction of injury and second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The charges include allegations that the 22-year-old Lancaster man inflicted great bodily injury on a victim 70 or older and that he has a prior conviction for robbery in 2016.

Wade's girlfriend, Tamika White, 33, is charged with one felony count of accessory after the crime, along with an allegation that she was convicted in 2014 of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the District Attorney's Office.

RELATED:

Advertisement

• Suspects wanted for assaulting, robbing 80-year-old man in Lancaster turn themselves in

• Authorities seek help locating suspects in alleged attack on 80-year-old at grocery store

Wade allegedly attacked Roberto Flores-Lopez inside the restroom of the grocery store in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, on July 8, according to investigators. He stole the victim's wallet, according to Deputy District Attorney Yujin Yi.

Roberto Flores-Lopez

Authorities said the assailant was wearing a black mask with a design of white fangs, and deputies posted a wanted poster with pictures of the suspects two days later. Wade and White surrendered Saturday at the Lancaster sheriff's station, authorities said.

Ali Villalobos of the Lancaster sheriff's station noted that family members of Wade had met with the Flores-Lopez family and that "both families call for unity within our community."

If convicted as charged, Wade could face a potential 25-year-to-life state prison sentence, while White faces up to six years in state prison, according to prosecutors.