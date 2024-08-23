Man dead after falling off paddleboard during monsoon storm and failing to swim back to shore: MCSO

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a man is dead after an incident at Canyon Lake that happened during Thursday night's monsoon storm.

Per a statement released on Aug. 23, deputies responded to Canyon Lake's Main Bay at around 5:24 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a possible drowning.

"Witnesses stated an adult male fell off his paddle board during the storm. The adult male was last seen attempting to swim to the shore at Acacia Recreation site and did not have a personal flotation device on at the time," read a portion of the statement.

A search effort was later launched, and at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, deputies found the man's body in about 75 feet of water.

"There were no suspicious circumstances," read a portion of the statement.

Officials did not release the person's identity.

Where Canyon Lake is located