Man dies after being assaulted at west Phoenix soccer game

The Brief Tumusifu Bazirake, 19, died after police say he was assaulted when a fight broke out at a soccer game on August 6 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Phoenix police released photos of people who they say were at the field at the time of the assault and "may have information important to this investigation." Anyone with information is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



Police have identified a man who died after a fight broke out during a soccer game in west Phoenix.

What we know:

Just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 6, the Phoenix Police Department was called to 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of an unresponsive man in a field. Once at the scene, officers learned 19-year-old Tumusifu Bazirake was playing in a soccer game when he was assaulted by several other people during a fight.

Bazirake was taken to a hospital by firefighters in extremely critical condition where he later died.

Dig deeper:

Police say the assault suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

The department has since released photos of people who they say were in the area when the fight broke out and they "may have information important to this investigation."

(The Phoenix Police Department)

What you can do:

"If you are one of these individuals or can help identify them, please contact the Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/ 480-TESTIGO (Spanish)," police said.

Map of where the fight happened: