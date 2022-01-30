Man dies after crashing into semi truck in Phoenix
article
PHOENIX - A man has died after crashing into a semi truck near 24th Avenue and Grand on Saturday night, Phoenix police said.
Police say the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 29 after a silver SUV heading north on Grand Avenue hit a semi making a left turn onto the roadway.
The SUV was reportedly going "at a high rate of speed" when the collision happened.
The 55-year-old driver of the SUV, LeAndre Johnson, died from his injuries.
The driver of the semi truck stayed at the scene. The road was closed for some time for the investigation, but it has since reopened.
More Arizona headlines
- Phoenix man killed while crossing Indian School Road mid-block, police say
- Phoenix biker crashes on South Mountain, falls 20-feet off cliff, fire department says
- 3 arrested in Avondale drug bust after 35K fentanyl pills, $300K in cash seized
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement