Man dies following apparent road-rage shooting in Apache Junction

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Police are investigating an apparent road-rage shooting that left a man dead in Apache Junction.

According to police, 41-year-old Jordan Toro was found shot on Dec. 11 just north of the U.S. 60 and Tomahawk Road.

Toro was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the shooting happened when Toro and another driver were on the U.S. 60 before exiting onto Tomahawk and driving to 21st Avenue and Vista Road where Toro got out of his car to confront the other driver. 

Police say the other driver stayed at the scene after the shooting.

No arrests have been made.