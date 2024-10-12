Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot in Starbucks; Homeownership on the rise in AZ | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the shocking scene of a man found dead at a Starbucks in Gilbert to the confusing incident where a man was killed during a hit-and-run, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, October 12, 2024.
1. Man shocks Gilbert Starbucks, shooting himself while in bathroom
A man was found dead in a Starbucks bathroom in Gilbert from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
2. 1 killed in hit-and-run, suspected driver not arrested
A 38-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run crash and even though the suspected driver was located, he was not arrested.
3. Despite high interest rates, homeownership is increasing in Arizona
A new study shows that homeownership rates in Arizona have grown faster than any other state in the U.S.
4. 9.9 million pounds of meat recalled due to listeria
A recall of almost 10 million pounds of BrucePac ready-to-eat meat and poultry products is underway over the possibility of Listeria contamination.
5. Man proposes under rare Northern Lights sighting
The geomagnetic storm this week helped make the aurora incredibly vibrant, and brought Northern Light displays to much of the northern U.S.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
The high in Phoenix is expected to reach 104° but a cooldown is in store next week.