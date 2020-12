article

A man died in a single-vehicle crash overnight on the I-10 on Dec. 25, Phoenix police say.

Detectives say 21-year-old Edward Martinez was driving a pickup truck westbound on the I-10 and lost control while exiting onto 67th Avenue.

Martinez's truck hit the median and the metal traffic poles, throwing him from the car.

The 21-year-old died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

