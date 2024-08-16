Man exposed himself to student near Maricopa bus stop, school district says

The Maricopa Unified School District is warning parents following an alleged flashing incident on Thursday night.

According to the school district, a 30-year-old man driving a gray Toyota Corolla exposed himself to a student on Aug. 15 near Bedford Drive and Rancho El Dorado Parkway.

FOX 10 has reached out to Maricopa Police for more information.

The school district advises parents to review the following safety tips with their children:

Advice for children

Never go anywhere with someone you don’t know. Always stay in areas where you can be seen by others.

Stay away from adults asking for help. If someone is asking for directions or claiming to need assistance, keep your distance.

Don’t let strangers into your home. No matter what reason they give, do not open the door to unfamiliar individuals.

If you feel uncomfortable or scared, walk away. Trust your instincts and leave the situation.

If someone grabs you, act quickly. Make your arm spin like a windmill, yell loudly, and run away.

When riding your bike, keep the bike between you and the adult. This creates a barrier and helps maintain distance.

Advice for parents

Supervise your children closely when they are outside your home or at the park.

Ensure all outdoor activities are monitored. Children should not be left unsupervised in public areas.

Teach your children to use any phone to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Empower your children to say "no" if something feels wrong or makes them uncomfortable.

Update your child's photo regularly. Take a photo at least once a year, and more frequently if they are under 5 years old.

"We hope these tips will help in discussing safety with your children," the district added. "Please make time to have this important conversation and reinforce the importance of staying safe and reporting concerning activity to a trusted adult. If you have any questions or need further assistance, do not hesitate to reach out to the Maricopa Police Department."

Map of where the alleged incident happened