Man found after going missing from Maricopa County care facility

article

Authorities said they found a missing Maricopa County man who was said to have gone missing from a care facility on Jan. 3.

He was found safe.

Ian Lawrence Paul was last seen at the facility a day earlier near Olive and 183rd avenues but was discovered missing Sunday by staff at the care facility where he is treated for autism and severe anxiety.

He was last seen wearing a plain white T-shirt, a tan button-up shirt and khaki shorts.

"It is believed Ian will be traveling on foot and has no family or friends in the immediate area," the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.