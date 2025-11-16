Murder suspect flees, crashes into MCSO vehicle in Scottsdale, officials say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A man was found dead in the front yard of a Scottsdale home on Saturday.
What we know:
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to several 911 calls around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 regarding shots fired near the 34000 block of 140th Way in Scottsdale.
Deputies found a man dead with at least one gunshot wound in the front yard of a home, and the suspect fleeing the area.
Dig deeper:
While MCSO attempted a traffic stop, the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Antwain Clark Jr., collided with one of their patrol vehicles.
Clark was taken into custody and booked on charges of second-degree murder.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim, their relationship to the suspect, and the events leading up to the murder have not been released.
The Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office