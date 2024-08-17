Man found dead on train tracks in Phoenix was not struck by train

Crossing gates were closed down for 12 hours after a Union Pacific train going westbound spotted a body on the tracks under an overpass.

Phoenix Police say the man was dead when they arrived and was not killed by the train.

It happened near 20th Street and Jackson, just west of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Rail workers said they had to separate the train cars for police to get to the body.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

The victim was found with other injuries, but nothing that lines up with being struck by a train.

Witnesses say they believe the body was dumped, although police have not confirmed that.

After 10 hours, Union Pacific workers were able to move the rail cars and release a hold that put a delay on freight moving on the line all the way back to Tucson.

There has been no identification of the victim other than he is a man.

An investigation is underway.

Map of where the body was found: