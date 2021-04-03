Man found dead with 'extensive trauma' to head near 36th Street and Van Buren

Phoenix Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was found dead near 36th Street and Van Buren on April 2.

Officers said they received a call Friday afternoon about an unconscious man and later found the victim with "extensive trauma to his head."

Fire crews took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old John Weeks.

The investigation is ongoing.

