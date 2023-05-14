Man found shot dead in Central Phoenix alley, police say

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on May 14.

According to a brief statement, officers were called out at around 8:00 a.m. to an area just south of Grant Street and 17th Avenue for a check welfare call.

"Officers arrived and found a man in the alley deceased with gunshot wounds," read a portion of the statement. "Detectives responded to take over the investigation. Details about what led up to this incident are still under investigation."

Shootings rock Arizona over the weekend

This shooting is one of a number of shootings that happened in Arizona from the night of May 13 to May 14.

May 13

Just before midnight, a shooting killed a teenage boy in the area of 39th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix. The shooting reportedly happened at a barbecue in an apartment's common area.

Outside of the Phoenix area, a shooting in Yuma took the life of two people, and left five others injured.

May 14

Just after midnight, a teen was shot dead in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. The victim as reportedly leaving a house party when the shooting happened.

Around three hours later, a shooting took the life of a man in the area of 16th Street and South Mountain Avenue. A woman was also wounded in the shooting.

At around 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of 18th Street and Yuma Street, where an alleged burglar was shot and killed.

