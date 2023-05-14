Teenage girl shot, killed in Phoenix; no arrests made

A teenage girl was shot and killed in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road overnight, Phoenix police said Sunday.

Officers were called just after midnight and found the teen outside a home with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the girl may have been leaving a house party when she was shot.

No arrests have been made, and it's still not clear what led up to the shooting.

Where the shooting happened: