Teenage girl shot, killed in Phoenix; no arrests made
PHOENIX - A teenage girl was shot and killed in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road overnight, Phoenix police said Sunday.
Officers were called just after midnight and found the teen outside a home with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the girl may have been leaving a house party when she was shot.
No arrests have been made, and it's still not clear what led up to the shooting.
Where the shooting happened: