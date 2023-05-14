Yuma shooting ends with 2 dead, 5 injured - including teenagers

A shooting in Yuma left two people dead and five others hurt on Saturday night, and no suspects have been arrested.

All the victims involved were between the ages of 15 and 20. It's unknown what circumstances led up to the incident.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3800 block of S. J Edward Drive just before 11 p.m. on May 13 and found seven victims with gunshot wounds.

Two men, ages 19 and 20, died from their injuries at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

A 16-year-old boy was flown to Phoenix in extremely critical condition. Four other males - ages 15, 16, 18 and 19 - were hurt but are expected to survive.

Anyone who knows something about the case is asked to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700. A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

Where the shooting happened: