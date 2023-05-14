Man killed, woman hurt after argument at south Phoenix house party

Phoenix investigators say a man was killed and a woman was injured after an argument at a house party escalated early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near 16th Street and South Mountain Avenue at around 3 a.m. on May 14.

Both victims were found with gunshot wounds. The man died from his injuries at the scene and the woman is expected to survive.

"Details about what led up to the shooting are still part of the ongoing investigation," police said.

No names were released.

Where the shooting happened: