Man found shot, killed in car in north Phoenix; suspect arrested

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a man was found shot to death inside a car in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to a shooting near 60th Street and Acoma Drive at 9 p.m. on Feb. 21 and found 24-year-old Dylan Forbes, who was in a vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as 24-year-old Cameron Drake, left the scene and called police to report that "he shot Forbes in self-defense."

Drake was found by officers and detained.

Cameron Drake

Investigators say Forbes was in the car with Drake and another person when Forbes was shot during a dispute.

The third person in the car stayed at the scene and called police.

Drake was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of second-degree murder.

