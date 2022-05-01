Man found shot and killed in the driveway of a Phoenix home, police say

A 69-year-old man was shot, killed, and found lying in the driveway of a Phoenix home on the afternoon of Sunday, May 1.

The shooting happened near Indian School Road and 49th Avenue, says Sgt. Andy Williams with the Phoenix Police Department. That's where Marino Lopez Serrano was found and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not known what led up to the shooting, Williams said.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

