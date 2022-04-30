Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix woman kills husband during early morning fight, police claim

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:56PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

police lights generic Minneapolis

PHOENIX - A man was shot and killed by his wife early in the morning on Saturday, April 30, the Phoenix Police Department says.

The couple got into a fight in the area of 35th Avenue and Greenway Road around 4 a.m., says Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams. The argument turned into a physical fight that ended in Jerry Sueing, 51, reportedly being shot by his wife.

He died from his injuries.

"Sueing’s wife suffered multiple injuries across her body," Williams said.

She stayed at the scene of the shooting and was interviewed by investigators, and Williams says the investigation is ongoing and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office's will review the incident.

