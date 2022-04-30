Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel dead at 45

article

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has died due to "health complications," according to a statement from her family on April 30.

"This May we would have celebrated 20 years of marriage. My family and I are utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. We are so very proud to call Allister wife and mom," said her husband, David DeNitto in a statement. "We are asking that the press and the public honor her, her legacy and our family by respecting our privacy at this difficult time."

She leaves behind a husband and two children.

Adel was born in Dallas, Texas on November 11, 1976.

The former attorney had suffered a brain bleed back in November 2020 when she fell and hit her head. She was released from the hospital in late December, and no new updates were publicly made about her health since then.

"I am heartbroken to learn of Allister’s passing," said county attorney Rachel Mitchell. "Her many years of service to our community leaves a legacy that impacted crime victims, first responders, and animals, just to name a few. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and this community that she so dearly loved."

Late attorney was mired in controversy

Adel resigned on March 21 of this year after being mired in a slew of controversy. She had announced that she was seeking treatment after battling with mental health issues and alcohol abuse last year.

"After a very difficult year for me medically, professionally and personally, I have made the decision to seek treatment for anxiety and to address unhealthy coping behaviors including an eating disorder and alcohol use," Adel said in the statement on Sept. 10, 2021. She returned to work 10 days later.

Adel faced more resistance from Arizona leadership after she reportedly barely showed up to the office and appeared to be inebriated while making phone calls.

In February 2022, she was named in a defamation suit after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office attempted to file false gang charges against demonstrators during the 2020 protests against police brutality in downtown Phoenix.

One month later, it was discovered that the attorney's office had to drop 180 misdemeanor cases, including drunk driving and domestic violence cases, because prosecutors did not file charges by the deadline.

Her resignation came a week later.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a tweet, "How very tragic. The hearts and prayers of Arizonans are with Allister’s family, colleagues and close friends. May she Rest In Peace."

