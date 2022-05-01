Woman critically injured in Apache Junction shooting along Old West Highway: PD
article
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - The Apache Junction Police Department is investigating a shooting on the night of Sunday, May 1 that badly injured a 28-year-old woman.
The shooting happened along Old West Highway and Colt Road, the department said in a tweet.
The unidentified woman was found in a car by officers after they responded once the 911 dispatcher heard gunshots over the phone, said AJPD spokesperson Al Bravo.
"The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized in critical condition," Bravo said.
The suspect still hasn't been found.
No further information is available.
