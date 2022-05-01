Expand / Collapse search
Driver barrels into Glendale home as police try to pull them over

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Driver barrels into a Glendale home as police are trying to pull them over, police say

A driver plowed into the garage of a home in Glendale as police tried to pull the car over.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A car crashed into a Glendale home after police tried to pull it over Saturday afternoon.

Glendale officers had attempted to make the traffic stop at 4 p.m. on April 30, and the vehicle slammed into the garage of a home near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road shortly after that. 

First responders did not provide an explanation for how the car ended up crashing into the house or why authorities wanted to make the traffic stop.

Police say the car caught fire while in the garage, but firefighters were able to put it out before to spread to the house.

The vehicle also pushed an SUV parked inside the garage into the home, damaging the residence. The homeowner was inside the home during the collision and was displaced because of the damage.

No injuries were reported. The driver was detained.

The aftermath of a car crashing into a Glendale home.

The aftermath of a car crashing into a Glendale home. (Glendale Fire)