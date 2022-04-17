Man found shot to death in Maryvale alley: police
PHOENIX - A man was found shot to death in an alley near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road on Sunday, Phoenix police said.
Officers had responded to the area on a shooting call and found the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds behind a closed business. His identity was not released.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.
